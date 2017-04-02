× Indiana sees credit card counterfeiting spike at gas pumps, ATMs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Indiana State Police say a trend of stealing credit card information at gas pumps and ATMs continues to pilfer money from victims.

The Tribune Star reports that thieves continue to skim cards by collecting information from debit and credit transactions through the use of camouflaged, counterfeit card readers.

Criminals insert or fix a replica card reader to gas pumps and ATMs. Those readers then transfer information from the card’s magnetic strip to an electronic device that can be used to print a counterfeit card.

Sgt. Joe Watts says the devices can be difficult to detect and that staying vigilant is imperative. He says such criminals are hard to catch because they often use pumps and ATMs that are remote or removed from well-lit, public areas.