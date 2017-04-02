IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What's the next step in the Congressional investigation into Russia? And how are Indiana lawmakers dealing with the controversy?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Laura Albright, Mike Murphy, Christina Hale and Tony Samuel discuss this week's top stories, including the Russia investigation and the Vice President's tie-breaking vote in the Senate allowing states to block federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

The vote on Planned Parenthood was also a rallying cry for Republicans in the looming race for Senate in 2018.

Rep. Todd Rokita (R-IN), a potential Senate candidate, was critical of Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) for voting against the measure.

Donnelly is also facing pressure from multiple groups to support Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, especially after two other moderate incumbent Democrats announced their support for Gorsuch this past week.