Boys and Girls Club of Muncie creates music video for annual fund drive

Posted 10:40 am, April 2, 2017, by

MUNCIE, Ind. – Kids of the Boys and Girls Club of Muncie are hoping to inspire people to donate to the organization’s annual fund drive with a music video.

You can see the club kids starring in the video for the club's “Great Futures” campaign, which was posted on Facebook.

The video features a talented young artist named JD and a group of kids from the organization performing a song called "BGC Anthem."

The club wants to keep empowering young people to reach their full potential.

If you would like to donate or learn more about the Boys and Girls Club of Muncie, click here.

