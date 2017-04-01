× Pacers great George McGinnis elected to NBA Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Pacers legend George McGinnis has been elected to the Hall of Fame.

The Indianapolis native starred at Washington High school where he was named Mr. Basketball in 1969.

McGinnis led the Continentals to a state title and a perfect season in 1969. He played just one year at Indiana University, then helped the Pacers claim ABA championships in 1972 and ’73 when he earned the league’s MVP award.

McGinnis spent four seasons with the Pacers from 1971-1975. He averaged 29.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 2.6 steals per game.

He will be joined by current and longtime Notre Dame women’s head coach Muffet McGraw, and former longtime NCAA leader Tom Jernstedt will also be inducted in 2017.