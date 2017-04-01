× Man dies after shooting on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS–Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating after a man died from injuries he suffered Friday on the city’s west side.

Shortly before 8 p.m. police were called to the 900 block of Pershing Avenue on a report of a person shot.

When they arrive, officers found 31-year-old Derris Mack suffering from a gunshot wound.

Mack was taken to Eskenazi Hospital where he later died.

Police continue to follow leads and talk to witnesses in an effort to find out what led up to the shooting.

Investigators say they don’t believe this shooting was a random act.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to call lead homicide Detective B. Lambert at 317-327-2562 or the Homicide Office at 317-327-3745. Callers can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.