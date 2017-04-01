Man dies after shooting on city’s west side

Posted 8:16 pm, April 1, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS–Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating after a man died from injuries he suffered Friday on the city’s west side.

Shortly before 8 p.m. police were called to the 900 block of Pershing Avenue on a report of a person shot.

When they arrive, officers found 31-year-old Derris Mack suffering from a gunshot wound.

Mack was taken to Eskenazi Hospital where he later died.

Police continue to follow leads and talk to witnesses in an effort to find out what led up to the shooting.

Investigators say they don’t believe this shooting was a random act.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to call lead homicide Detective B. Lambert at 317-327-2562 or the Homicide Office at 317-327-3745.  Callers can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s