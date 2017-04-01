Family of hit-and-run victim plea for justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The family and friends of a 49-year-old hit-and-run victim returned to scene where the man died Saturday afternoon to draw attention to his death and to plead for the driver who killed him to come forward.

“Just turn yourself in. You know you did wrong. You killed my brother," Shaun Harris, the victim's brother, said. "What if it was your brother or sister?"

Brian Harris, 49, of Indianapolis, died Friday night along Arlington Avenue just north of 38th Street after a vehicle hit him, according to police.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a gold or tan Nissan Sentra from 2007 to 2012 with damage to the front bumper.

“(Brian) will be forever missed, and right now we are in a state of shock," Harris' cousin, Victure Coffey, said.

Dozens of family and friends gathered Saturday afternoon where Harris died to pray and remember him.

“A loving guy. A fun loving guy," Victure Coffey said when describing Harris.

In addition to laying flowers down where Harris died, the family is calling for justice and wants whoever was driving and left the scene to turn themselves in.

“They just acted like his life didn’t matter. His life mattered to his brother, to his sister, his nieces and nephews and everyone else that loved him," Harris' cousin, Rodney Coffey said. "We need to find justice in this and we want justice now.”

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or sees damage to a gold or tan Nissan Sentra to call Crimestoppers at 262-TIPS.