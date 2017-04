× 63 year-old man escapes burning house fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind — Police were called to the 3000 block of Coliseum Avenue early Saturday morning on reports of a house fire.

Police say a 63-year-old man was asleep inside his home when he woke up to a fire burning near the front door.

The man suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.

Authorities say the fire did spread to the second floor, causing around $35,000 in damages.

The fire is under investigation at this time.