× We’ll keep showers and cooler temperatures around today, but we do dry out this weekend

Temperatures will FALL instead of rise today. By 1pm temperatures will be in the 40s and we’ll stay there for the rest of the afternoon and evening.

An area of low pressure is stationed right over our state right now which is generating wrap around showers and it will keep the cloud cover around central Indiana all day. Winds will be brisk and will occasionally gust over 20 mph. We’ll also keep a spot shower chance in the forecast through 2pm and will dry out after that.

The good news is that we’ll be DRY for the weekend. After morning fog on Saturday morning, clouds will thin during the afternoon. Sunday will be the warmer and sunnier day this weekend.

Next week will be unsettled. We’ll have several precipitation chances. In fact, by next Friday temperatures will cool off enough to support some snow flurries!!