Police looking for missing 81-year-old Indianapolis woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are appealing for help in finding a missing 81-year-old woman.

Just after 9 p.m. Thursday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Cloudywing Drive in response to a report of a missing person. Detectives learned that Patricia Pickett hadn’t returned home that night.

Pickett was last seen in the area of 30th Street and Riverside around 5 p.m. and was headed toward Meridian Street.

She’s about 5’6”, 130 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. Pickett is on oxygen and may have the early signs of dementia. Police said she may be lost or confused on how to get home after going out Thursday night.

She was driving a white 2004 Chevy Cavalier with Indiana disabled license plate D420FM.

Anyone with information about Pickett should call 911 or the non-emergency line at (317) 327-3811.