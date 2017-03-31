× Police asking for public’s assistance identifying man who robbed northwest side bank

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD and the FBI are looking for a suspect that reportedly robbed a northwest side bank Friday.

Just after 3 p.m., IMPD officers were dispatched to Old National Bank in the 5500 block of Lafayette Rd. on reports of a robbery.

Police say a man walked into the Old National Bank and proceeded to display a black handgun and passed a note to the teller demanding money. He was given an undisclosed amount of money in a black bag and walked out the front door in a southeast direction.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a green jacket, a New York Yankees hat and black gloves.

If you can identify this suspect, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 317-262-8477.