Man dies after 3-vehicle crash on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say a man died after a three-vehicle crash on the city’s northeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. Thursday to Shadeland Avenue north of Fall Creek Road.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. Police said it appeared that a maroon Hyundai rear-ended a gray Hyundai, which then spun into a red Nissan. The driver of the gray Hyundai was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the maroon Hyundai went to IU Health Methodist and the third driver was checked by EMS at the scene.

Police said neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected in connection with the crash. Blood draws will be conducted, however, as is standard procedure in such crashes.