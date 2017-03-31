Indiana Rangers honored for Vietnam service at Carmel event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. -- The city of Carmel joined VFW Post 10003 and American Legion Post 155 in honoring Vietnam veterans Thursday night.

The event was part of a nationwide event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. The Indiana Rangers, Company D, 151st Infantry, were recognized at the special dinner. They were the only ground maneuver sent to Vietnam, with every member both parachute and jungle qualified. Four members of Company D died in Vietnam, with two additional members dying as a result of a helicopter crash.

The Indiana Rangers were decorated 538 times in Vietnam--no other single Army infantry company was as decorated during a 1-year period.

Sammy L. Davis, who was awarded the nation's highest military medal for valor, the Medal of Honor, spoke during the event.

Each Vietnam veteran in attendance received a special lapel pin and a commemorative "Challenge Coin" from Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard.