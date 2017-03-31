Foggy start to a warmer weekend

Temperatures have been falling all day Friday. The high temperature occurred at 1:05am (57°) and temperatures this evening are in the lower 40°s.

Cloudy skies will be around overnight. There could even be a little drizzle at times.

Fog may begin to develop early Saturday morning, especially north of Indianapolis.

High resolution computer models project visbilities dropping to less than 3-miles Saturday morning. The fog may be slow to lift, but should be gone by noon.

Otherwise, skies will start out cloudy becoming partly cloudy by afternoon. With clouds around in the morning, temperatures may be slow to warm.

We should see temperatures 10° to 15° warmer by late Saturday afternoon compared to Friday afternoon. High temperatures in the 50°s.

Temperatures will continue to climb Sunday, reaching the middle 60°s. We will start the upcoming work-week warm but wet as showers and thunderstorms arrive.

Your eyes may be drawn to the end of next week. The current forecast is for temperatures to only get in to the upper 30°s and a chance for a rain/snow mix. No April Fool’s joke! It is something we will continue to track over the coming week. Stay tuned!