Donald Trump Jr. to attend Indiana GOP Spring Dinner in May

Posted 4:56 pm, March 31, 2017, by

Donald Trump Jr. gestures to the crowd after delivering a speech on the second day of the Republican National Convention on July 19, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indiana Republican Party announced Friday Donald Trump Jr. will be in attendance for their annual Spring Dinner event.

The dinner is set for May 8, but no other details were immediately released. An ad for the event says “more info to come!”

Last year, then-presidential candidate Ted Cruz attended the event in the midst of the May primary race.

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.

GOP Spring Dinner flyer

