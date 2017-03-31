× Court docs: IMPD officer arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct on St. Patrick’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Court documents reveal an off-duty IMPD officer was more than four times the legal limit when he got into a fight and damaged a patrol car on St. Patrick’s Day.

Officer Corey Heiny, a seven-year veteran on the force, was arrested on March 17 outside Tiki Bob’s in downtown Indianapolis.

According to court documents, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office came across Heiny shouting racial slurs at a man outside the bar. When Heiny reportedly tried to push the man, he fell back and hit his head on the sidewalk.

The deputies attempted to walk Heiny back to their patrol car when the in-car video recorder captured Heiny allegedly cursing and yelling at another person on the sidewalk.

Court documents reveal that another uniformed IMPD officer identified Heiny as a policeman when he was brought to the jail wagon. The handcuffs originally placed on him, were then removed.

At IU Methodist Hospital, Heiny was treated for a broken rib and head wound. Heiny’s blood alcohol at the hospital was 0.336, which is more than four times the legal limit to drive.

Police spoke with the man outside of Tiki Bob’s who said a man matching Heiny’s description appeared to be “pretty plastered” and was escorted out of the bar by employees.

Another witness told police that Heiny seemed “drunk.”

Chief of Police Bryan Roach came out Thursday condemning Heiny’s alleged behavior on St. Patrick’s Day.

“The actions of this officer are unacceptable and do not reflect the professionalism and dedication of the men and women of IMPD,” said Chief Roach in a statement.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged Heiny with four misdemeanors including battery, criminal mischief, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Roach recommended that the Police Merit Board terminate Heiny’s employment with IMPD.