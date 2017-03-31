× Authorities: Muncie mother arrested after overdose, 7-year-old son attempted to revive her

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie woman was arrested after police say she overdosed while her 7-year-old son attempted to revive her.

Angela James, 30, was arrested after police were sent to Cardinal Inn in the 3000 block of N. Everbrook and found her unresponsive.

Two hours before being dispatched on the report of a overdose, officers arrived at the same motel around 8:50 in the morning on reports of a battery.

James reportedly called the police saying that her friend had punched her, but when they arrived she declined the press charges.

Police arrived back to Cardinal Inn around 10:55 and found James unresponsive in the lobby area. Her 7-year-old son tried to revive her by pulling her eye lids back, a witness said.

James awoke and refused treatment, according to authorities.

She reportedly told them that she had smoked crack cocaine the night before. Delaware County Child Services were called to the scene, and James refused to answer questions from the them.

When James was placed into custody, police found a white pill that she’s been accused of stealing before.

James was arrested on charges of possession of narcotic drug and neglect of a dependent.