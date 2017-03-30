Years of war brings hundreds of faculty and staff to Purdue’s ‘Green Zone training’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – As combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan have dramatically deescalated, some of the urgent need to treat this nation’s military veterans has shifted.

While help is needed less on the battlefield, concern continues to rise among colleges and universities nationwide.

“There’s definitely a little bit of divide when it comes to the fact we are older students,” Ryan Brown said, a junior at Purdue. “It’s hard for us to initially make contact with people who are a lot younger than us.”

Brown, a South Dakota native, spent six years in the Navy before starting his college career at Purdue University, still unaware when he started of the challenges and the resources he’d encounter.

“A lot of people may have a general idea about the military, but they might not have the details,” he said.

Brown is one of about 400 veterans and active military students on the West Lafayette campus, posing a critical and unique set of challenges, not just for students but faculty as well.

“For the most part, those traditional-age students, unless they have someone in their family that has served or is serving, the perception they get from the military comes from television or the movies,” Jamie Richards said, a Navy veteran himself.

Richards directs Purdue’s Veterans Success Center, an area created after Sept. 11, 2001 to meet the growing demand of veteran students.

But still, more than a decade later, a disconnect and challenge still remains.

“Ultimately the goal is we want our campus to be supportive of all students who are here,” Richards said.

Several years ago Richards created Purdue’s Green Zone training, specifically named after the heavily fortified safe zone in Baghdad. At Purdue, Richards wanted it to be another layer of safety and security.

The training, specifically customized for Purdue’s faculty and staff, has seen about 300 people voluntarily sign up.

Richards is now making it his mission to reach as many people on campus as possible, where they learn first-hand the accounts of military life on campus and how to adequately help students on issues ranging from GI benefits to post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries.

“As the old saying goes, if you’ve met one person that’s a veteran or that served in the military, you’ve met one person,” Richards said. “You haven’t met them all. We try to get some of those generalities out of the way about what a typical service looks like.”

For current students like Brown, the training is more than reassuring. It’s help and support that’s becoming available campus-wide when it’s needed most.

“I think having that baseline understanding goes a long way in making people more comfortable around us and generally understand us better,” he said.

Richards acknowledges more work still needs to be done, specifically making sure all of Purdue’s veteran and active military students are fully aware of the resources available to them.

But the university’s faculty and staff continue to respond.

All spring sessions of Green Zone Training are full. More sessions will be scheduled this summer and fall.