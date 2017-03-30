Tornado Warning issued for Boone, Montgomery, & Putnam counties until 3:30 p.m.

Two stolen vehicles found in Bartholomew County, one fully engulfed in flames

Posted 2:19 pm, March 30, 2017, by , Updated at 02:24PM, March 30, 2017

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities located two stolen vehicles in Bartholomew Countyon Wednesday night, and one was fully engulfed in flames.

Deputies responded to a report of a possible grass fire in a wooded area around 10 p.m. just east of South 100 West.

Upon arrival, they located two vehicles: a Honda Prelude which was reported stolen in Edinburgh and a Chevrolet truck stolen out of Columbus.

The Honda was fully engulfed in flames, and the Chevrolet was undamaged and still running. They checked the area for suspects, but they didn’t locate any.

This year in Bartholomew County, there have already been 25 vehicle thefts reported.

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew Myers wants to remind residents to keep vehicles locked and don’t leave garage door openers inside your car. “Don’t make it easy for a car thief to take your car and your valuables,” Myers said.

