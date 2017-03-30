Two Purdue University students injured after small plane crashes in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind.– Officials say two Purdue University students were injured Wednesday night in a small plane crash.

The Cirrus SR 20 plane crashed at Fort Wayne International Airport around 10 p.m.

One of the students was piloting the plane and the other was instructing him. They were practicing take-offs and landings when they were caught in a strong crosswind during a landing.

Fort Wayne International Airport Executive Director Scott Hinderman estimates the wind gust was 20-26 knots. Visibility was clear Wednesday night.

Both were conscious and out of the plane before the ambulance got there.

The two School of Aviation and Transportation Technology students were taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne with non-life threatening injuries.

