Turkey crashes through state trooper’s windshield

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana state trooper was the latest driver to have a scary encounter with a turkey this week.
One of the large birds flew into the windshield of Trooper Tia Deaton’s police cruiser in Scott County Wednesday night.
Sgt. Stephen Wheels tweeted a photo of the aftermath and confirmed Deaton was unharmed.
Just Tuesday, a wild turkey crashed through the windshield of a vehicle on US 20 in LaPorte County.
Four passengers were inside that vehicle. None of them were harmed, but authorities say they were covered in glass.