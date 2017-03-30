Turkey crashes through state trooper’s windshield

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana state trooper was the latest driver to have a scary encounter with a turkey this week.

One of the large birds flew into the windshield of Trooper Tia Deaton’s police cruiser in Scott County Wednesday night.

Sgt. Stephen Wheels tweeted a photo of the aftermath and confirmed Deaton was unharmed.

Close call for Trp. Tia Deaton as a turkey flew into her windshield last night. 'Thankfully' she was ok. pic.twitter.com/l62OEzTPnX — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) March 30, 2017

Just Tuesday, a wild turkey crashed through the windshield of a vehicle on US 20 in LaPorte County.

Four passengers were inside that vehicle. None of them were harmed, but authorities say they were covered in glass.