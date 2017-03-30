Severe weather threat is ending

The atmosphere is becoming less unstable and hence the National Weather Service has canceled the Tornado Watch for most of central Indiana.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 10pm Thursday for far eastern counties near the Indiana/Ohio state line. I would not be surprised if that is dropped early.

HAIL YES!

Hail has been the predominant severe weather hazard reported around central Indiana.

Hail as large as golf ball size (1.75″-diameter) has been reported from thunderstorms. As of 8:25pm, I have not heard of any damage from hail.

We have received only five reports of wind damage so far. That number will likely go up as more reports trickle in. CBS4 News is out gathering information where an area on the northwest side of Indianapolis had roofs blown off houses. There will be more information on the news page and on CBS4 News at 11pm.