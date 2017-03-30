Severe storms possible throughout central Indiana Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is a day that you'll want to be "Weather Aware." We have a severe thunderstorm threat for this afternoon and evening. Storms prior to 3 p.m. will remain below severe limits. Storms that develop after 3 p.m. until about 9 p.m. could turn severe. There is a SLIGHT risk that includes most of the Midwest and south today.

However Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers and areas south are in an ENHANCED risk, which is one step above a SLIGHT. The severe weather parameters are highest south of I-70.

Should storms become severe damaging wind gusts would be our primary threat. Few storms will also be capable of producing large hail. Our tornado threat is low and isolated today.

We'll see a lull in the precipitation around 1 p.m. Temperatures will spike and get near 70 very quickly at that time. Depending how much sunshine we see during the early afternoon will aid or hinder our severe threat. The more sunshine, the higher the severe threat.

Nonetheless, our Futureview model shows strong-severe storms rolling into western Indiana by 5 p.m.

That line of strong-severe storms rolls into Indy around 7 p.m.

Strong storms are east of Indy by 9 p.m. The severe threat is over by 11 p.m.

A few showers are possible on Friday but we clear out for the weekend. More clouds than sun will be with us on Saturday and Sunday with more active weather returning on Monday.