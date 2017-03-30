Samsung announces preorders and pricing for new Galaxy S8

Samsung took the wraps off its new Galaxy S8 this week, giving everyone a better look at the latest edition of its flagship smartphone.

The phone is available in two models: the S8 boasts a 5.8-inch screen while the Galaxy S8+ is larger with a 6.2-inch screen.

The company is hoping to rebound from the disastrous Galaxy Note 7, which had to be recalled after a series of reported battery explosions.

The phones are available for preorder today (March 30) and will ship on April 21. The S8 retails for $750 while the S8+ will set you back $850.

The new Galaxy phone has almost entirely eliminated the bezel, leaving more real estate for the device’s screen. Samsung also eliminated the “home” button—the same functionality is now reserved for the touchscreen and is software-based.

With the home button gone, Samsung moved the fingerprint scanner to the back, right next to the rear camera.

Other features include:

Water and dust resistance

Support for MicroSD card up to 256GB

Always-on display

Fast and wireless charging capabilities

Users will also find a new digital assistant from Samsung called “Bixby” that’s designed to compete with similar features from Apple, Google and Microsoft. Bixby is voice-activated and can also be summoned at the touch of a button. Samsung said the personal assistant will offer personalized help as it learns about your interests.

Some of the accessories for the phone include a new Samsung Gear VR headset with a controller and Samsung DeX, a dock that can be hooked up to a keyboard and monitor so you can use the phone like a computer.

The phone will launch in the U.S. with three colors: midnight black, orchid gray, and arctic silver. Several retailers will carry it, including AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Sprint, Straight Talk Wireless, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Verizon Wireless.