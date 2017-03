× Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – Police in Kokomo are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday morning.

The Kokomo Police Department said officers were called around 5:45 a.m. to Markland Avenue and State Road 931 where a vehicle struck and killed a person.

Police said southbound 931 was temporarily closed and were redirecting traffic.

This is a developing story.