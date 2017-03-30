Pedestrian fatalties reach 20-year high

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - A report released Thursday by the Governors Highway Safety Association showed a rise in the number of people killed in 2016 by a vehicle, while the victim was either walking or bicycling on the street.

While the report only released preliminary data on 2016, the data showed an 11 percent increase in fatality deaths compared to 2015.

According to the report, "States reported 2,660 pedestrian fatalities for the first six months of 2016, compared to 2,486 deaths during the same time period in the previous year. Using this data and historic trends, GHSA estimates that there were 5,997 pedestrian fatalities in 2016. Potential factors contributing to this spike include a better economy, an increase in walking as a primary mode of transportation, and distraction due to growing use of smartphone technology."

The Associated Press reported the totals hadn't been this high in over two decades.

The report had Indiana with 49 fatalities between January and June of 2015, and 41 during the same time of 2016, on a preliminary basis.

Click here to see the full report.

According to the Indiana State Police's Fatality Analysis Reporting System, which had year-long data spanning a decade. In 2009, Indiana saw the lowest number of pedestrians killed with 50. From 2007 through 2009, the numbers actually dropped each year. However, as of 2013, the numbers have climbed every year, with an estimated 95 pedestrians killed in 2015. Numbers were not yet available for 2016.

Kim Irwin, the executive director at Health by Design, said data she's seen showed there was a 20 percent increase in pedestrian fatalities in Marion County alone. Irwin's team is working with city officials through Indy WalkWays to develop a pedestrian master plan for Indianapolis and Marion County to be a part of the comprehensive plan that helps make walking a viable option throughout Indianapolis.

Irwin said the report from the Governors Highway Safety Association shows more people are using their feet to get around, which is encouraging, but those people, just like drivers, must also avoid distractions.

“We all have a responsibility as users of the roadway, regardless of the mode we are traveling," said Irwin. "If we are driving we have to pay attention. We got to recognize that people walking are legitimate road users. When we are walking or bicycling we have a responsibility to follow the rules of the road to not be distracted ourselves and do everything we can to keep ourselves safe."

Dr. Samantha Gray is an assistant professor at the University of Indianapolis' School for Psychological Sciences. She's studied young adults usage of mobile technology who she said, "are constantly walking and texting, walking and FaceTiming, and we see that on college campuses as well."

Gray agreed with the idea that technology usage could be the biggest factor behind why the number of pedestrian fatalities has gone up, despite countless campaigns to remind people about the dangers of texting and driving.

“Distracted driving we always think about, but distracted walking we don’t always think about that," Gray said.