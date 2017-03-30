× Motorcyclists sought in connection with Shelby County crash that killed young mother

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help them identify four people who may have caused a crash that killed a young mother on Friday, March 24.

Authorities responded to the crash near CR 325 E. and SR 44 around 7:20 p.m. The mother, 26-year-old Heather Poe, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The department says the people involved were on two motorcycles that were being driven recklessly.

Authorities describe the bikes as loud cruiser style motorcycles, possibly Harley-Davidson, each driven by a male with a younger female passenger.

The female on the back of one of the motorcycles is believed to have a thin build with blonde hair, possibly in her mid to late 20s and was wearing a fluorescent or safety green sweatshirt.

The pair of motorcycles was last seen traveling westbound on SR 44 from County Rd. 325 E. at an extremely high rate of speed. Investigators believe they may have entered I-74 in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, including any other potential witnesses to the incident, should contact the Shelby County Sheriff Department at (317)398-6661 or (888)387-1444.