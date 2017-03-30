× More than 100 people attend Howard County weather spotter training

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind.– As many prepare for severe weather season, hundreds of people in Howard County are hoping they can help out when it comes to spotting severe weather when it approaches.

More than 100 people came to the last meeting for weather spotter training. On Thursday, emergency management officials sent four weather spotters out along county lines to monitor possible severe weather. More weather spotters can be called in depending on the forecast.

Each weather spotter goes through extensive training.

“They’re looking for low hanging clouds, wall clouds in particular, rotation, damage to power lines, tree limbs. They try to estimate wind speed. They’ll report hail,” explained Howard County EMA PIO, Marshall Talbert.

Weather spotters will work alongside the county’s amateur radio network. They’ll also report any weather sightings back to EMA and the National Weather Service.

In Howard County, the EMA even has their own police department to handle separate weather related calls to make sure officers can be available for emergencies.

“They can be out in very short time if we have a severe weather event. They will take care of details like power lines down, fallen trees, traffic direction, flooded roadways, those type of things and then keep the professional officers free to do their jobs and respond to other types of emergencies,” Talbert said.

If Howard County residents have learned anything since the 2014 and 2016 tornadoes, it’s that severe weather can hit at any time, even times of nontraditional tornado season. For example, the 2014 tornado hit in November and the 2016 one hit in August.

“Spring time, the awareness is greater, but you can’t let your guard down anytime,” Talbert said.

Anyone can become a weather spotter.