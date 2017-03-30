Man’s license reinstated after mistaken identity ordeal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis man can drive again after he faced months of red tape to get his license back.

Adam Archer contacted CBS4 Problem Solvers in February, saying an acquaintance used his name at an accident scene to avoid getting arrested on a warrant. Archer's name ended up on the crash report, which caused the BMV to suspend his license and insurance companies to come after him for money.

After CBS4 stepped in and Archer filled out an identity theft police report, IMPD officers amended the crash report, taking his name out.

Archer still had to wait almost two weeks for the report to process through the BMV. He said the morning after his story aired on TV, the agency called to tell him his license had been reinstated.

"(It's a) big weight off my shoulders," Archer said. "I’m glad I did what I did and anybody else out there has the same problem, give the Problem Solvers a call and they’ll solve your problem for you."

You can contact CBS4 Problem Solvers at 317-677-1544 or ProblemSolvers@cbs4indy.com.