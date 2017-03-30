× Indiana State Police superintendent pens ‘open letter’ on dangers of fentanyl

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– At 50-100 times more potent than heroin, the painkiller fentanyl presents as much danger to first responders, lab techs, court personnel and even police K9 officers as it does to the addicted users who take it straight or mix it in a narcotic cocktail.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has penned “An Open Letter to the Indiana Criminal Justice Community” warning of the dangers investigators face when handling fentanyl.

“There are lethal risks associated with some of the drugs that the Indiana State Police Laboratory is examining,” reads Carter’s message on March 28. “Fentanyl and carfentanil…have been linked to numerous overdose incidents in Indiana and can pose significant dangers to those who come in contact with them.”

Carter’s letter is accompanied by a Feb. 28 bulletin issued by the ISP Laboratory. You can read the full documents here.

“The superintendent has just issued a memo discouraging the use of field test kits especially if there is any knowledge that the item could contain fentanyl,” said Elizabeth Griffin, Forensic Scientist Supervisor at the lab. “But if you decide to do a field test of it you should have a second person standing by with naloxone in case you are exposed to the sample.”

Warnings to keep the antidote handy were also sent to court personnel who might deal with evidence during trials, lab techs who must study the substance, even handlers of police K9 officers whose four-footed partners might literally stick their noses into a fatal batch of fentanyl during a drug search.

“We will not open inner bags of items that we have found to contain fentanyl in courtrooms because we don’t want to expose ourselves or the jury members or the judges, etc., to any of that,” said Griffin.

“We have also seen samples that contain carfentanil which is a fentanyl analog that studies have shown is over one hundred times stronger than fentanyl,” she said. “Carfentanil is a bull elephant tranquilizer.”

In 2012, the ISP Laboratory analyzed 15 fentanyl samples. Last year, that number shot up to 263.

Statistics compiled by Dr. Brad Ray of the Center for Criminal Justice Research found that while heroin deaths in Marion County have stayed steady at about the 100 mark for the last couple years, in 2016 those numbers were nearly matched by fatal fentanyl overdoses.

Bystanders, friends and family members of fentanyl users can also find themselves in danger of fatal exposure.

“If you are going through clothing and you find something that might be similar to paraphernalia or an unknown substance we need you to stop right there, move away from it, move any family members away from it and call law enforcement,” said Captain Mike Pruitt of the Wayne Township Fire Department whose firefighters and EMS crews have been trained to protect themselves while handling unknown powders, “because if you don’t and you were to get exposed to something like fentanyl then it could turn deadly for you and you don’t have the Narcan (naloxone) right there readily available to treat yourself.”

Pruitt said as few as a couple grains of fentanyl similar to the size of table salt can be fatal if inhaled.

“It can be absorbed through the skin or inhaled either way and it’s fast acting.”

Dr. Dan O’Donnell, Medical Director of Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services, said “It would be incredibly rare for somebody to have a toxic exposure from touching fentanyl.

“It is good to be aware but people should not panic if they come in contact with this.”

Two New Jersey narcotics detectives were rescued by fellow officers after accidentally inhaling fentanyl from an evidence bag.

Wednesday morning, five IMPD drug interdiction officers were treated for exposure to a suspected meth lab during the arrest of a wanted California drug dealer at a west side apartment building.