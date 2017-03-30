× IMPD Chief recommends termination of officer after off-duty incident downtown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD Chief Bryan Roach is recommending the termination of Officer Corey Heiny after he was involved in an altercation downtown on March 17.

Heiny has been formally charged with battery, disorderly, public intoxication and criminal mischief by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. All charges are misdemeanors.

Investigators from IMPD presented their findings to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, who made the decision to charge Heiny.

“The actions of this officer are unacceptable and do not reflect the professionalism and dedication of the men and women of IMPD,” said Chief Roach.

Officer Heiny has been employed with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department since 2010 and was assigned to East District.