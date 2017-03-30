IHCDA “Crowdgranting” platform helps fund community improvement projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind-- A so-called “Crowd Granting” platform from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority is helping to transform Indiana neighborhoods one project at a time.

The project, “CreatINg Places” works a little like the crowdfunding sites GoFundMe or Kickstarter, but with a twist.

In this version the community members pitch projects to the IHCDA, with costs, and if approved raise half the money. The IHCDA then steps in and provides a matching grant from a development fund.

“It takes the traditional models of granting funds like we do here at IHCDA, and also it takes the concept of philanthropy and turns it upside down,” Placemaking Manager for IHCDA Carmen Lethig said.

So far, the platform has helped to fund five community projects across the state. They range from a mural in Greensburg, to a riverfront plaza in Wabash.

One project in Indianapolis, proposed by the Harrison Center for the Arts, is taking empty lots near 16th street and the Monon trail, and filling them with performance art. Joann Taft, the Executive Director for the center says their project is an attempt to show the community what the neighborhood can become.

“We want to create what this neighborhood ought to be. A neighborhood that’s just, that is equitable and that has housing for all,” she said.

Because their focus is smaller community-based projects, the range of the IHCDA contributions only range from $5,000 to $50,000. Carmen Lethig says the goal of the platform is to show what happens when community members are engaged, and that a lot of money isn’t needed to make big community investments.

“A small investment can be the first step to larger investments,” she said.

For more information on CreatINg Places you can visit: https://www.patronicity.com/creatingplaces#/