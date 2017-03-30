Fighting Parkinson’s with strength

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sally Hillman is fighting to keep her strength. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease two and a half years ago, it’s critically important that she maintain her strength.

“I’m actually finding out exercises to do to slow down the Parkinson’s,” says sally. “And to keep what I’ve got, as long as I can keep it.”

According to the mayo clinic website, Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder of the nervous system which affects movement. It develops gradually, starting with a tremor in just one hand.

But while a tremor may be the most well-known sign of Parkinson’s the disorder also causes stiffness and slowing of movement. In early stages one’s face may show little or no expression, the arms may not swing when one walks. Speech may become soft or slurred.

The Indiana Parkinson’s Foundation is sponsoring a program called “the climb.” It’s essentially an exercise program which allows opportunity for physical recovery and prevention. It also leaves room for reflection and connection to renew people with the disease. The program was formed in 2009 by the Waterman family. Don Waterman was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and he along with his family had a desire to do something to bring awareness as well as offer support to others with the same questions and fears. The climb offers postural therapy and balance, yoga, dance, massage therapy, speech therapy and weight training. Classes are expected to start up at least one American Senior Communities location.

Eric Satterthwaite conducts strengthening classes now at American Village, “everybody obviously has different problems. Some people have limited range of motion, some people have walkers, some people have difficulty standing,” says Satterthwaite.

An estimated seven to ten million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s today. The incidence increases with age, but an estimated four percent are diagnosed before the age of 50. Men are one and a half times more likely to have Parkinson’s than women.

Exercise can and does help Parkinson’s patients.

“Get them up and active, getting blood flowing to the brain,” says Satterthwaite,” really makes them feel better, have more mobility and it just gives them a boost in energy.”

Sally Hillman once climbed Machu Picchu and though she doesn’t expect to do that again, exercise classes are giving her hope. She’s a regular at Satterthwaite’s bi weekly exercise sessions.

“The opportunity presented itself and I decided I wasn’t getting any younger, so if I was going to go do it, I had to go do it.” Says Hillman

If you want to know more about the climb, American Senior Communities is hosting an open house, Thursday April 6th from noon to 2pm at American Village at 2026 east 54th. It is open to the public.

For more on the Parkinson’s Foundation and the climb, click here.