Deputy revives teen girl who overdosed in Columbus Walmart parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Bartholomew County deputy revived a teen girl who overdosed in the parking lot of a Walmart on Tuesday.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Sergeant Dean Johnson was on SR 46 in front of Walmart around 9 p.m. when he heard units being dispatched to the parking lot in reference to a possible overdose.

Johnson searched the parking lot for the victim and saw a running vehicle with its lights on. When he looked inside, he saw a young female unconscious in the front seat.

The 17-year-old girl had a pulse, but she was not breathing well, so Johnson administered two doses of Narcan. EMS arrived at the scene and transported the girl to the hospital.

Sheriff Matthew Myers is urging parents to monitor their children’s activity and talk to them about drugs and the consequences.

“We must create a strong foundation of communication with our children. Talk with them about drugs and alcohol and let them know the consequences for bad choices. Know where they go, who they are with and when they will be home. Monitor cellphones and Internet activity. The signs are there – a change in their behavior, personality or physical appearance and a change in friends,” Myers said.