Customers line up to get first glimpse at Fresh Thyme in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A major transformation is finally complete in Broad Ripple, where a development featuring a grocery store and more than 100 high-end apartments will officially open.

The neighborhood has long been known as a hotspot for nightlife in Indy, but the addition of a Fresh Thyme grocery store could bring more daytime foot traffic to the area. Businesses and shops could benefit from those additional customers.

Customers lined up early Thursday morning at Fresh Thyme, which was giving away a bag of groceries to its first 250 customers.

LONG line at the new #Broadripple @FreshThymeFM! First 250 customers get a free bag of groceries! 🍌🍎🧀🍇🍓–Doors open @ 7AM pic.twitter.com/f5UUNkwjVS — Kyle Inskeep (@Kyle_Inskeep) March 30, 2017

The five-story development is the tallest building in Broad Ripple, and developers had to ask for a city ordinance to be amended in order to start construction. Previously, an old Shell gas station and other apartment buildings occupied the property.

“It means a lot to the village. It’s high visibility. It’s right on the main thoroughfare of College Avenue where we’ll see the red line ultimately go through,” said Mark Wolf, president of the Broad Ripple Village Association.

The apartment portion of the development will open on Saturday. Many of the 151 units were leased months in advance of the grand opening.

Neighbors say parking space is one of their biggest concerns about the area, which is one reason the development also includes a parking garage.