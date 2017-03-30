× Construction on extra travel lane on eastbound I-70 to start this weekend on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Contractors plan to begin work Friday night on a $2.3 million project to build an additional lane on eastbound Interstate 70 between I-465 and Post Road (Exit 91) on the east side of Indianapolis.

Starting Saturday at midnight, multiple lanes of eastbound I-70 will be closed as lane markings are shifted to the left between I-465 and Post Road. The northbound and southbound I-465 ramps to eastbound I-70 will be closed overnight as crews install temporary concrete barriers along the right lane and shoulder of eastbound I-70 and the Exit 91 ramp to Post Road. Both I-465 ramps to I-70 are expected to open before 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Traffic is scheduled to remain in this Phase 1 work zone configuration through mid-May as the additional travel lane is built along the right shoulder of eastbound I-70. The added lane is intended to improve traffic flow and safety by increasing capacity and reducing unnecessary merging as traffic from I-465 enters eastbound I-70 and vehicles exit to Post Road.

Later this spring, the project will also make full-depth concrete repairs to eastbound and westbound I-70 pavement in the same area, as well as paint overpass bridges at Franklin Way and Emerson Avenue.

Traffic restrictions during construction

The first phase of construction will shift all lanes to the left on eastbound I-70 and the Exit 91 ramp to Post Road. The 55 mph speed limit will be reduced through the interstate work zone to 45 mph when workers are present and lights are flashing.

Overnight and weekend lane and ramp closures will be scheduled throughout the project and announced in advance. At least two lanes of I-70 will remain open at all times.

The northbound I-465 ramp to eastbound I-70 may be closed each night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and on weekends starting on Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured westbound on I-70 to the Shadeland Avenue interchange to return eastbound on I-70.

The eastbound I-70 Exit 91 ramp to Post Road is planned to close for at least one weekend starting on a Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m. During this closure, traffic will be directed to continue eastbound on I-70 to Mt. Comfort Road interchange to return westbound on I-70 and access Post Road.

Various lane closures can be expected on eastbound and westbound I-70, the southbound I-465 ramp to eastbound I-70, and the I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Post Road each night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and on weekends starting on Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

Westbound I-70 ramp to southbound I-465

As part of a separate project, contractors plan to begin on Monday, April 3 recurring overnight closures of the westbound I-70 ramp to southbound I-465. Crews will be applying a modified concrete deck overlay and replacing the concrete bridge railing. The ramp is scheduled to close each night between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for about 4 to 6 weeks.

Two lanes of I-70 may be closed under the bridge at the same time, and some rolling slowdowns of interstate traffic will be scheduled during overnight removal of the existing concrete bridge rails.

During these ramp closures, interstate traffic will be directed to Shadeland Avenue, (Exit 89) and will return eastbound on I-70 and access southbound I-465.

Construction is expected to be complete before the end of this year.