Colts players help out at homeless shelter downtown Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Six players from the Colts spent their Wednesday helping out at Wheeler Mission downtown.

Wheeler Mission is a homeless shelter designed for men to get back on their feet. The players commitment to the community runs deep, even in the offseason.

Matthias Farley, T.Y. McGill, Frankie Williams, Edwin Jackson, Curt Maggitt and Andrew Williamson all came to Wheeler Wednesday to help.

“For us to come out and serve them, they sit down, we bring them a hot plate, we bring them a good, cold drink, we make sure they have everything they need to enjoy their meal,” said linebacker Curt Maggitt. “It’s a great interaction.”

“It’s great for us because we work really hard, we do all these things, but we have nothing to complain about,” said safety Matthias Farley.

“No matter how stressful it is, no matter what’s happening today or happening tomorrow, the uncertainties that playing in the NFL entails, it puts it in perspective – how simple life really is.”

The Colts have had a longstanding relationship with Wheeler Mission. Wheeler has tripled it’s staff since the Colts have been involved donating.

The extra space allows more people to be helped, and the Colts had some extra hands on deck at Wheeler Wednesday.