Bull shark washes up in Australia in wake of powerful Cyclone Debbie

AYR, Queensland, Australia – Australians doubting the power of Cyclone Debbie this week got a very visible reminder of its strength when a bull shark washed up in the street.

The five-foot-long shark was found dead on a road cut off by flooding from the storm. Pictures of the shark went viral after Queensland Fire & Emergency Services posted them on social media.

Think it's safe to go back in the water? Think again! A bull shark washed up in Ayr. Stay out of floodwater. #TCDebbie #ifitsfloodedforgetit pic.twitter.com/DpP29Va1JG — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) March 30, 2017

Cyclone Debbie slammed into Australia Tuesday, packing winds of up to 114 mph. It’s since been downgraded to a low pressure system but was still moving down the coast, packing strong winds and plenty of rain. The Category 3 cyclone is the strongest to hit Australia since 2011.

Australian emergency officials have repeatedly asked residents to stay out of the floodwaters after photos and videos showed people playing in the streets.

Those warnings prompted the Queensland Fire & Emergency to tweet out photos of the shark with the caption, “Think it’s safe to go back in the water? Think again!”

The group wrote on Facebook, “You never know what lurks beneath the surface during a severe storm and what will wash up in the aftermath. Just ask emergency services who came across this bull shark.”

The agency said firefighters were responding to multiple reports of downed power lines and trees as the storm continued to hammer the area.

Rescue crews have been called to help in several situations, including an incident in which a man and four children were trapped in a house. They were able to leave the home after floodwaters receded.

In another case, crews rescued 20 people from stranded on a flooded causeway.

Several roads across the area remained closed due to flooding or storm damage.

TABRAGALBA: 20 ppl rescued from flooded causeway on Beaudesert Nerang Rd. Adults & kids were stranded in cars & on land. All safe & sound. pic.twitter.com/K7aqu1ZXX8 — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) March 30, 2017

Information from CNN was used in this report