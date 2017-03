Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - It's been just 5 days since Archie Miller was named the new head coach at Indiana University, and the 38-year-old has already hit the ground running.

Long nights have started consisting of recruiting, putting together a staff, talking with his current players and seeing the return of senior Collin Hartman.

Thursday afternoon, the former Dayton head coach sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with CBS4's Tricia Whitaker.