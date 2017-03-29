× Tom Crean: “I hope Indiana wins big. I really do.”

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tom Crean is not holding a grudge against his former boss, IU’s Athletic Director Fred Glass.

Crean was on the Dan Dakich show this afternoon, where he candidly discussed his departure from Indiana University.

He said he still hasn’t spoken to his former boss, but doesn’t hold ill will towards his old boss or program.

“I ain’t never gonna stop praying for him, never gonna stop praying for his family,” said Crean after he was asked if he’s upset that he hasn’t spoken to Fred Glass.

“I don’t want to go down that road, because I don’t want to live on that road of being bitter. I hope Indiana wins big. I really do. I hope they continue to win big, and I hope these kids win big,” Crean said.

Crean wishes nothing but the best for new coach, Archie Miller, having watched him play in high school as an assistant at Pittsburgh in 1994-95.

“Archie Miller’s gonna do an excellent job. I’ve known him since he was a teenager,” Crean said. “This is his job now. I want him to do great with those kids. Not good, but great.”

Tom Crean’s son, Riley, still plans on pitching for IU’s baseball team next season, where he committed as right-handed pitcher for Bloomington North.

Thanks to our partners at the Indy Star for contributing to this story.