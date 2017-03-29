× TLC announces reboot of ‘Trading Spaces’ set to launch in 2018

Ready for more Trading Spaces?

TLC’s home design show is poised for a comeback, according to Discovery Communications’ upfront presentation.

Nancy Davis, TLC’s president and general manager, took a deep breath and told those in attendance Tuesday that her next announcement was “a big one.”

“I am excited to announce that TLC’s most successful and most iconic series… Trading Spaces is coming back,” she said, according to Yahoo.

According to Daniels, the show will return in 2018. It ran from 2000 to 2008 on the cable network. The show’s conceit was simple: neighbors swapped houses and worked with designers to renovate a room in their neighbors’ home for $1,000.

Sometimes those redesigns were met with enthusiasm by homeowners, but other times neighbors absolutely hated the room makeover, making for plenty of drama.

Trading Spaces was one of TLC’s top shows for much of its run, and it led to a spate of home improvement shows. It also introduced audiences to carpenter Ty Pennington, who would eventually become a celebrity in his own right and host Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on ABC.

The network didn’t provide many details about the reboot or whether longtime host Paige Davis or any of the show’s previous designers would return for the revamped version.

On Twitter, Davis said she hoped she’d get the chance to host again.

It's true as far as I can tell. I hope I get to host again. RT @NYDesignGuy: @RealPaigeDavis Wait what?!… — Paige Davis (@RealPaigeDavis) March 28, 2017

That’s not the only recent show getting another shot. Discovery will also bring back the game show Cash Cab while the Bravo hit Queer Eye for the Straight Guy is set for a Netflix revival.