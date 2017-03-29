Teen arrested for setting deer on fire in Fulton County; second suspect wanted

Posted 7:09 pm, March 29, 2017, by , Updated at 07:49PM, March 29, 2017

Left: Christopher Hodges, 18. Right: wanted suspect Mark Shepard, 20.

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with setting a deer on fire last month in Fulton County.

According to District 1 of Indiana Conservation Officers, Christopher Hodges, 18, of Mentone, was charged with torturing or mutilating an animal on Wednesday.

He is being accused of hitting the deer with a vehicle and then setting it on fire.

An arrest warrant has been issued for his alleged accomplice, Mark Shepard, 20.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned Hodges and Shepard were traveling on SR 25 in a red 1994 Camaro when they struck the deer. They allegedly turned around towards the deer, who was still alive and set it on fire after pouring gas on it.

Christopher Hodges is currently incarcerated in Fulton County Jail, as of March 29.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s