State Senate committee votes for further study of controversial gun bills

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two controversial gun bills may require further study and may not be up for final votes during this legislative session.

A state Senate committee voted to send the proposals to a summer study committee.

One measure would allow domestic violence victims to carry a handgun without a license after a protective order is issued. The measure, House Bill 1071, had already passed in the Indiana House.

Supporters said the bill would allow victims of domestic violence to better protect themselves, but critics cautioned that it could lead to an increase in violence.

The committee also wanted to more closely examine a bill that would allow Hoosiers to carry a handgun without a license.

The full Senate still has to weigh in on Wednesday’s legislative actions.