× Our weather stays quiet today, but severe storms possible Thursday

Today will be a nice and quiet weather day. Temperatures will run a couple degrees above average and top out around 60 degrees. A cloud/sun mix will be with us during the afternoon, with clouds increasing after sunset tonight.

Thursday will be a more active day. We’ll have a couple of showers and non-severe storms by 5am. However the severe threat will go up heading into Thursday evening. Parts of central Indiana is in a SLIGHT risk for severe storms.

Here is what radar will look like around 9pm Thursday night.

A few showers will linger into Friday, but no severe storms are expected Friday. Between Thursday and Friday we’ll pick up 0.5″ to 1″ of rain.

We are dry this weekend with comfortable temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

More wet weather will return early next week.