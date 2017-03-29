× Mother seeking answers while marking 4 years since son killed

Indianapolis, IN– Right now there are hundreds of grieving families in Indianapolis without answers in their loved ones killing, including Brenda Hutson.

She marks each year since her son’s death with a celebration of his life.

“Reggie was a ball of fun , always, always had a smile on his face,” Hutson said.

Next week will mark 4 years since Reginald Hill, 20, was found shot on the city’s northwest side and another year without anyone held responsible for pulling the trigger.

“It’s never going to be closed for me, never,” Hutson said.

Hutson calls the process frustrating, but she’s not alone in her wait for justice. IMPD said since 2007 there are more than 400 unsolved homicides.

“Those are not forgotten, those are cases that are still under investigation,” Officer Jim Gillespie said.

The latest death was this week, ending a three week stretch without any. Police said any lull in crime can give detectives a chance to look back at cases.

“See how can we work this, what information has come in since this homicide’s occurred and who do we need to touch base with so it gives them more time to focus on each particular case to hopefully bring it to conclusion a lot sooner,” Gillespie.

It’s a day Brenda Hutson has yet to see.

“Keep the faith, keep the faith,” she said.

Hutson is holding a celebration of life this weekend at her home.

Police said a lot of cases depend on what witnesses, evidence and information is available. If you remember any detail or hear anything, even if you don’t think it’s significant, to give them or Crimestoppers a call.