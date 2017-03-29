× Man faces withheld evidence again in lawsuit against Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Walter Goudy spent 15 years in prison for attempted murder and other felonies before the U.S. Court of Appeals Seventh Circuit ordered the case to be retried or release him.

Goudy’s attorney, Richard Dvorak, alleges Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings withheld evidence during the trial that would’ve cleared his name.

Now, Goudy is seeking millions of dollars in damages in a lawsuit he filed against the state of Indiana.

But he’s facing the same problems again in this lawsuit.

According to the IndyStar, U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker has sanctioned two attorneys — including one with the Indiana Attorney General’s Office and another at an Indianapolis firm — for withholding documents from Goudy’s attorneys.

Evans Barker ordered the attorneys to repay any expenses accrued by Goudy’s litigation team due to the withholding of documents.

According to briefs filed in the case by Goudy’s attorneys, withholding the documents marked yet another attempt to block Goudy’s path to justice, the IndyStar reports.