Loss of control causes semi to rollover in Parke County

Posted 11:54 am, March 29, 2017, by

Rollover crash of tractor-trailer in Parke County - picture courtesy of Indiana State Police

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. –Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m., Indiana State Police and Parke County emergency agencies responded to a tractor-trailer rollover crash on State Road 236 approximately one mile west of SR 59, in the northeastern part of the county.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 46-year-old John P. Fagg of Brazil, IN., was driving a trailer loaded with logs eastbound on SR 236 near Guion. He was entering a right curve in the roadway but lost control, and traveled off the north edge of the roadway, and rolled onto the tractor’s driver’s side.

Fagg sustained minor lacerations and bruises and was treated at the scene and released.

He was driving for Clausen Trucking of Greencastle, IN. and was not cited in the incident.

