Lance Stephenson and Indiana Pacers agree to deal, ESPN reports

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Lance Stephenson is reportedly returning to Indianapolis. The Indiana Pacers and Stephenson agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal with first two years guaranteed and team option on the third, league sources tell ESPN.

He spent four seasons with the Pacers after he was drafted by the team in 2010. Stephenson was a regular starter, and he helped lead the team to the Eastern Conference semifinals and Eastern Conference finals in 2013 and 2014, respectively. During his final season with the Pacers, he led the league with five triple-doubles.

He’s played for five other teams since his departure in 2014. Those teams include the Charlotte Hornets, LA Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, and Minnesota Timberwolves.