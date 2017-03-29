× Grand jury clears IMPD officer after October east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An IMPD officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing during an October 2016 shooting on the east side.

Officer James Perry was cleared Wednesday after a grand jury spent two days examining evidence and testimony regarding the Oct. 19 shooting of Gerald Cole.

They found no probable cause that a crime had been committed by IMPD officers during the confrontation.

Officers were dispatched Oct. 19 to the 100 block of Denny St. after a woman reported that her father, Stephen Cole, had stolen her debit card and cell phone. When officers arrived, Stephen Cole reportedly resisted being detained when his older brother, Gerald Cole, attacked Perry.

After a struggle, Perry reportedly shot Gerald Cole twice, hitting him in the back and arm. He survived the gunshot wounds after being transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

Perry joined IMPD’s East District in 2014 and was placed on administrative leave following the incident.

IMPD Chief Bryan Roach said in a statement Wednesday that IMPD will continue to review information regarding this case.

“We appreciate the efforts of the prosecutor’s office, special investigations unit, homicide investigators and the grand jury in completing a thorough investigation,” Roach said.

“Consistent with IMPD practice, we will now begin the process of compiling all the information collected and review it administratively.”

