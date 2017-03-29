Enjoy award-winning doughnuts and locally roasted coffee at Fortville’s Sunrise Bakery

FORTVILLE, Ind. – Wake up with Sunrise Bakery in Fortville, where you’ll find handmade doughnuts and locally roasted coffee.

The bakery at 101 W. Broadway St. in Fortville boasts honors from Yelp and Buzzfeed, which named its doughnuts the best in Indiana.

“Sunrise has always been a staple in Fortville,” says Henry Kitterman, who bought the bakery with his family nearly three years ago.

“As a family-run business, family meals are one of our main priorities,” Kitterman says.

Nearly 20 doughnut varieties are baked each day at the shop, including award-winning vanilla and chocolate yeast doughnuts.

“Gotta get the basic yeast doughnut before you move on to all the others!” says Brittany Smith with Yelp Indy.

4 Things to Know About Sunrise Bakery In addition to serving its award winning yeast doughnuts, Sunrise Bakery offers 12 different mouthwatering varieties of cake doughnuts.

Sunrise Bakery is closed on Mondays.

Yelpers come for the doughnuts, but stay for the coffee. They love that Sunrise expertly drips local brews.

Yelpers are hopeful the fruity fritters carry some sort of nutritional value because they can’t get enough! The apple and blueberry fritters are among Yelpers’ favorites.

“It is about as big as your face and it is truly fresh and warm when you come in to order it. And, has that flakiness that you are looking for in a fritter,” Smith says.

Another big draw is the atmosphere. Yelpers say they love the retro 1950s look at Sunrise, which includes a life-size robot and two-level train display.

“We can definitely get little kids and the older crowd to come in and be like, ‘Oh, train layout! Awesome, I’m going to stay here for a while and watch this!'” Kitterman says.

You can check out Sunrise Bakery on Yelp or at its website for more information. Connect with the business at its Facebook page.

Photo gallery via Yelp

