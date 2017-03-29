× Body of missing wheelchair bound teen found in southern Indiana home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The body of a missing wheelchair bound girl has been found in an Evansville home.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office told WEVV that the remains found on South Bedford Ave. Monday were those of 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle.

Officers say say the remains were badly decomposed when they were discovered.

Beckerle has been missing since July 17, 2016, when a Regional Silver Alert was issued. Police said she was severely handicapped and could not walk or communicate effectively.

The investigation into the teen’s death is ongoing. No additional autopsy information has been released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.